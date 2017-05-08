Comcast, Charter to work together to rivala

Comcast and Charter have agreed to cooperate on upcoming cellphone services as both cable companies face growing threats from national wireless carriers such as AT&T and Verizon. Comcast, Charter to work together to rival wireless carriers NEW YORK - Comcast and Charter have agreed to cooperate on upcoming cellphone services as both cable companies face growing threats from national wireless carriers such as AT&T and Verizon.

