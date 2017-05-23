Cognizant makes it difficult for Indian employees to get green cards
Cognizant Technology Solutions said it will no longer be filing applications for green cards under the EB2 and EB3 routes Cognizant's move to halt the processing of EB2 and EB3 applications could dash the hopes of many H-1B visa holders Cognizant's move to halt the processing of EB2 and EB3 applications could dash the hopes of many H-1B visa holders. until further notice.
Read more at The Times of India.
