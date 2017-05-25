Centenary charity ball raises more th...

Centenary charity ball raises more than A 5,700 for Papworth Trust

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

David Martin, Papworth Trust director of external affairs, Rameth Kurdi, general manager at Ipswich Hotel, Ipswich Mayor Sarah Barber and her husband Luke and Brian Keane, MD of Cameron Ventures Group and his wife Kelly. Picture: PAPWORTH TRUST The Ipswich Hotel launched its year-long fund-raising drive for the Papworth Trust at the glitzy black-tie event on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC