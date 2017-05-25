Centenary charity ball raises more than A 5,700 for Papworth Trust
David Martin, Papworth Trust director of external affairs, Rameth Kurdi, general manager at Ipswich Hotel, Ipswich Mayor Sarah Barber and her husband Luke and Brian Keane, MD of Cameron Ventures Group and his wife Kelly. Picture: PAPWORTH TRUST The Ipswich Hotel launched its year-long fund-raising drive for the Papworth Trust at the glitzy black-tie event on Saturday.
