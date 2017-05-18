Brazil fund Alaska Black lost 28 pct in Thursday market selloff
May 19 Brazilian hedge fund Alaska Black, managed by Alaska Investimentos Ltda, lost 28.02 percent on Thursday, a manager told Reuters, as a political scandal threatening President Michel Temer hammered the country's financial markets. The fund, formally known as Alaska Black FIC FIA - BDR Nivel I, posted the best yearly performance in 2016 among those tracked by Thomson Reuters, yielding 129.2 percent.
