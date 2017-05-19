Bangladesh Arrests Gay Men Because 'They Are Homosexuals'
Bangladesh made 27 arrests of suspected gay men, students between the ages of 20 and 30, at a community center in Keraniganj on Friday. The arrests were made by the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police force that found the men had illegal drugs and condoms, ABC News reported .
