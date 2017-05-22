Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 273 shares during the period.
