At This Point, IAC Offer Is A Good Outcome For Angie's List Holders

Following IAC/InterActiveCorp 's announcement concerning the reverse merger of its HomeAdvisor unit with Angie's List Inc , Loop Capital Markets hailed it as a good outcome for Angie shareholders at this point. Analyst Blake Harper noted that Angie's List and IAC's HomeAdvisor are combining to form a new publicly traded company called ANGI Homeservices Inc., with IAC offering Angie's shareholders $8.50 per share in cash for about 25 percent of outstanding shares.

