Amazon named in N.J. man's whistleblower lawsuit over driver taxes
HACKENSACK - A transportation executive has filed suit against Amazon.com, claiming his supervisor fired him after he pointed out allegedly illegal tax deductions in the paychecks of drivers working for the e-commerce giant. William Malia, 42, of Wood-Ridge was regional director of operations for Thruway Direct, which provides courier services for Amazon in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
