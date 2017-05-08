AHUG annual dinner set for May 25
The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group Annual Dinner meeting will be held Thursday, May 25 at the Red Fern in Kersey. Keynote speaker for the event will be Bill Imbergamo, executive director of the Federal Forest Resource Coalition, a national nonprofit representing purchasers of Federal timber, conservation groups, and county governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|17 hr
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC