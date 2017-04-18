Yahoo bows out as public company with revenue shrinking
Yahoo is bowing out as a public company with its revenue still declining, a chronic problem that culminated in its sale to Verizon Communications. Despite the revenue downturn, Yahoo fared better during the first three months of the year than analysts had anticipated - a low bar that was another sign of how far the internet pioneer has fallen during the past decade.
