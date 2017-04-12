Yahoo accused of mismanaging fund for dissidents in China
To address the controversy, Yahoo paid US$17.3 million to establish a trust fund devoted to helping imprisoned Chinese dissidents. He Depu, one of the plaintiffs who spent eight years in prison said, "Yahoo promised to support us in our fight for the most fundamental of rights-the freedom to speak our minds, access information, and work toward a better future for our children".
