Verizon's CEO just said he's open to merger talks with Comcast, Disney or CBS

14 hrs ago

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said he'd be open to having merger discussions with Comcast, Disney, or CBS, according to a report in Bloomberg News quoting McAdam. Verizon is currently in the midst of a transition in its business, beefing up its media and advertising segment, particularly through its Yahoo and AOL purchases, while laying the groundwork for upcoming 5G technology.

Chicago, IL

