Verizon loses wireless customers for first time

It looks like Paul Marcarelli -- the guy who used to say "Can you hear me now?" for Verizon but became a Sprint pitchman last year -- isn't the only one who's left Verizon lately. The company lost a whopping 307,000 wireless customers in the first quarter.

