Verizon launches FiOS gigabit services in East

Verizon is rolling out its FiOS Gigabit Connection , a few months after customers on its Instant Internet saw actual speeds that exceeded a symmetrical 750 Mbps. The gigabit service -- actually up to 940 Mbps downstream and 880 Mbps upstream -- is available to more than 8M homes in the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia areas, as well as Boston; Providence, R.I.; Washington, D.C.; Richmond, Va.; and Hampton Roads, Va.

