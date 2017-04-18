Verizon Has the Short End of a Wireless Stick
Verizon , the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., just reported its first quarter 2017 earnings, which missed analyst estimates on both the top line and bottom line. The stock price edged lower immediately after the earnings announcement and was down 1.22% at the time of writing this article.
