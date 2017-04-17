Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068,785 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period.
