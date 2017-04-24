UPDATE 1-Compliance firm Exiger buys Canadian regtech startup OutsideIQ

Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk. The deal, reported earlier by Reuters, is for C$30 million , according to a person familiar with the agreement, and is one of the top 10 largest disclosed acquisitions by a venture-backed Canadian tech firm since 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

