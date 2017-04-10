Trump could be putting Indian workers first
"Putting American Workers First," reads the bold headline on the home page of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, proclaiming: "New Measures to Detect H-1B Visa Fraud and Abuse." A click through to the April 3 statement outlines steps the agency will take to clamp down on the use of temporary visas for foreign workers in specialty occupations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC