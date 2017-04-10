Trump could be putting Indian workers first

"Putting American Workers First," reads the bold headline on the home page of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, proclaiming: "New Measures to Detect H-1B Visa Fraud and Abuse." A click through to the April 3 statement outlines steps the agency will take to clamp down on the use of temporary visas for foreign workers in specialty occupations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.