TPG secures more spectrum in Singapore
TPG Telecom has secured more spectrum in Singapore as the internet provider makes inroads in setting up a fourth mobile network operator, which will take on Optus-owner Singapore Telecommunications, M1 and StarHub. The company says it has bought two lots of five megahertz spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band for $S23.8 million at the general spectrum action that wrapped up in Singapore this week, which will "complement" the spectrum it acquired in December.
Read more at The Age.
