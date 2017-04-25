The Wall Street Journal: Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to make $186 million from Verizon deal

Yahoo Inc. Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to make some $186 million as a result of the internet company's sale of its core business to Verizon Communications Inc., according to securities filings. The hefty pay out comes despite Mayer's inability to accomplish what she was hired to do five years ago: revitalize the fading internet icon following its struggles with high employee and executive turnover and declines in ad revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.