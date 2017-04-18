TCS hired 11,500 people in offshore markets in FY17 as it ramps up local hiring

Tata Consultancy Services recruited over 11,500 people outside India during 2016-17, including graduates from engineering and B-schools in the US, as it ramps up local hiring in offshore markets to tackle visa-related challenges. The country's largest software services firm added 79,000 employees and 33,380 employees , taking its employee base to 3.87 lakh at the end of March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.