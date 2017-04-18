TCS hired 11,500 people in offshore m...

TCS hired 11,500 people in offshore markets in FY17 as it ramps up local hiring

Tata Consultancy Services recruited over 11,500 people outside India during 2016-17, including graduates from engineering and B-schools in the US, as it ramps up local hiring in offshore markets to tackle visa-related challenges. The country's largest software services firm added 79,000 employees and 33,380 employees , taking its employee base to 3.87 lakh at the end of March.

