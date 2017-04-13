Syntel to Announce First Quarter 2017 Results on Thursday, April 20, 2017
Syntel, Inc. , a leading global provider of integrated information technology and knowledge process services, will announce results for the First Quarter 2017, before the market opens on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Syntel management will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. to discuss financial and operating performance for the first quarter.
