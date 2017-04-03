Scandinavia's Sami struggle with suicide, worsened by climate change
"I get so relieved when I find out it was an avalanche or a car accident," said the 26-year-old Norwegian, a member of Scandinavia's indigenous Sami people. Sami people, like other Arctic indigenous populations, have long struggled with high suicide rates, but the impact of global warming is worsening the problem, young Sami members said on Friday at a meeting of indigenous youth hosted by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization .
