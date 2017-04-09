Ryder System, Inc. (R) Receives $77.3...

Ryder System, Inc. (R) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar 22 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hey 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC