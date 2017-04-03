RPT-Weak crude oil stunts U.S. energy IPOs, boosts outlook for M&A
The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals. Texas-based FTS International and Select Energy Services are among six U.S. energy companies that filed for listings in the first quarter but delayed, even after receiving the green light from local regulators, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC