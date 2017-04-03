Raytheon, Maker Of Syrian-Strike Tomahawk Missile, Up Following U.S. Attack
Shares of the Raytheon Company rose Friday on news that the United States fired 59 of the defense contractor's Tomahawk cruise missiles at forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, retaliation for the dictator's use of chemical weapons on U.S.-backed rebel forces. The missiles targeted the Shayrat airbase near Homs.
