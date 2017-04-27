Rackspace Launches Professional Services for AWS
As Amazon Web Services continues to dominate the public cloud market , Rackspace is growing its managed services offerings around AWS to meet growing demand from customers of all sizes who need help managing these cloud workloads. Rackspace launched on Thursday its new portfolio of Professional Services for Amazon Web Services to offer what the company calls deep, customized expertise for AWS.
