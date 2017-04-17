Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for American Tower Corp (AMT) Reduced by Analyst

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower Corp in a note issued to investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research . Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69.

