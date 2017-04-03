Pilots who work for Amazon and DHL set to protest outside White House

A Boeing 767, an Amazon.com "Prime Air" cargo plane is parked on display Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in a Boeing hangar in Seattle. Amazon unveiled its first branded cargo plane Thursday, one of 40 jetliners that will make up Amazon's own air transportation network of 40 Boeing jets leased from Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Air Transport Services Group Inc., which will operate the air cargo network.

