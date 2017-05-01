Newlywed Women in India are Being Given Wooden Bats to Prevent Domestic Violence
Agence France-Presse reports that Gopal Bhargava, a minister in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, gave the bats to nearly 700 women who participated in a government-organized mass wedding on Saturday. Bhargava has reportedly ordered about 10,000 more paddles to hand out to future brides.
