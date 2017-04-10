J.C. Penney Supports Our Case That Retail Is On Life Support, But Not Dead
Late last week J.C. Penney announced that they were going to hold off on closing the number of retail stores that they had already planned to close because of better than expected foot traffic. While this definitely may be a short term commentary on the state of brick and mortar retail and mall traffic, we believe it is also a commentary that supports our long-term thesis on retail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC