Indian techies, IT firms fret as Trump orders US visa review

Experts say Trump's order to review visa processes is aimed at firms like TCS, Infosys and Wipro, which from 2005-14 snagged around 86,000 H-1B visas, roughly equivalent to the number of H-1B visas the United States issues in total each year. MUMBAI: For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump 's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.

