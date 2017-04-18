Friendly fire brought down Saudi heli...

Friendly fire brought down Saudi helicopter in Yemen- Yemeni news website

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Saudi helicopter that came down in Yemen on Tuesday killing 12 officers was shot down in a friendly fire incident, the Yemen defence ministry's news website reported. The 26 September news website quoted a senior source in the Yemeni army command as saying that the helicopter came down "as a result of a misreading of the air defence system which resulted in the destruction of the plane before it landed".

