Friendly fire brought down Saudi helicopter in Yemen- Yemeni news website
A Saudi helicopter that came down in Yemen on Tuesday killing 12 officers was shot down in a friendly fire incident, the Yemen defence ministry's news website reported. The 26 September news website quoted a senior source in the Yemeni army command as saying that the helicopter came down "as a result of a misreading of the air defence system which resulted in the destruction of the plane before it landed".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC