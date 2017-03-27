First Fiscal Quarter Ends on Financial High Note
The first-quarter statistics were pretty impressive with the NASDAQ Composite delivering the best return of the three main indices of nearly 10 percent as the index broke through another record high on Friday, led by heavyweights like Apple and Amazon.com . "The trends that are driving earnings growth in that sector -- cloud computing, internet of things, mobile and tablet adoption, increasing consumption of video, et cetera -- are all intact, and an improving global economy should allow that to continue," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Financial Partners.
