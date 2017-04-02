Dems urge Trump to veto bill blocking...

Dems urge Trump to veto bill blocking online privacy rule

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is urging President Donald Trump to veto a resolution that would kill an online privacy regulation, a move that could allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits. The New York senator and 46 other Senate Democrats signed a letter calling on Trump to "tell us whose side he's really on."

