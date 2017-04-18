Crisis-ridden Venezuela gave $500K to Trump inauguration
But its state-run oil company -- through a subsidiary -- donated $500,000 to President Trump's inauguration committee on December 22, 2016. That equals what Pepsi, Verizon and Walmart donated combined, according to Federal Election Commission records released Wednesday as deadly protests raged across Venezuela.
