CMU and Tata Consultancy Services partner for the "4th Industrial Revolution"

A hexapod robot named "Odie" delivered the first brick of a new global research facility Thursday, solidifying a partnership between Carnegie Mellon University and India-based information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services. The facility, aptly named "TCS Hall," is slated to open in 2018 and will feature four floors and 50,000 square feet of space to promote next-generation leaps in science, technology, education and mathematics.

