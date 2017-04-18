Business Highlights
" As Ivanka Trump crafts a political career from her West Wing office, her merchandise brand is thriving, despite boycotts and limits imposed by several stores. The brand's U.S. imports, almost all of them from China, surged by an estimated 166 percent last year.
