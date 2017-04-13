Bashar Assad: Chemical weapons attack on Syrian town a 'fabrication'

Bashar Assad: Chemical attack on Syrian town a 'fabrication' Assad said his army "gave up" all chemical weapons in an interview with Agence France-Presse. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pa9L37 Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town was a "fabrication" to justify a US military strike, in an exclusive AFP interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.