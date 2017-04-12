Bank's 1Q profit sets a record

Bank of of the Ozarks posted a record profit of $89.2 million in the first quarter this year, a 73 percent increase from $51.7 million in the first quarter last year, the Little Rock firm said Tuesday. The bank earned 73 cents a share, beating the average estimate of 72 cents a share projected by 11 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

