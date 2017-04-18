AWS Debuts New Developer Tools
Tech giant Amazon may have started life as an online bookseller before expanding into general retail, but today its technology services are increasingly the core of its business, a fact that was underscored yesterday at the Amazon Web Services conference in San Francisco. Not only is Amazon holding its own against older tech companies, but when it comes to cloud computing it's frequently leading the pack, the company said at the conference.
