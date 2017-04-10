As Amazon grows, Jeff Bezos ponders how to stave off decay - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
The expansion of Amazon.com's empire might seem unstoppable, as the company adds tens of billions in revenue to its top line and tens of thousands of employees to its payroll every year. But as the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing giant sails through its second decade, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is apparently devoting a lot of thought to the matter of avoiding decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC