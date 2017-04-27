Amazon's first-quarter profit surges on retail, cloud computing gains
Amazon.com reported first-quarter revenue and profit above expectations as sales at its retail and cloud-computing businesses increased The world's largest online retailer said net income rose 41 per cent to $US724 million , or $US1.48 per share, marking the eighth straight quarter that Amazon - known for its heavy spending and roller-coaster results - has posted a net profit. An Amazon worker wheels back a cart after loading a bag of groceries into a customer's car at an AmazonFresh Pickup location in Seattle.
