Yahoo CEO says on Tumblr she wants her staff to share her bonus after data breaches
YAHOO is punishing CEO Marissa Mayer and jettisoning its top lawyer for the mishandling of two security breaches that exposed the personal information of more than 1 billion users and already have cost the company $350 million. Mayer won't be paid her annual bonus nor receive a potentially lucrative stock award because a Yahoo investigation concluded her management team reacted too slowly to one breach discovered in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC