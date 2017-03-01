Yahoo CEO says on Tumblr she wants he...

Yahoo CEO says on Tumblr she wants her staff to share her bonus after data breaches

YAHOO is punishing CEO Marissa Mayer and jettisoning its top lawyer for the mishandling of two security breaches that exposed the personal information of more than 1 billion users and already have cost the company $350 million. Mayer won't be paid her annual bonus nor receive a potentially lucrative stock award because a Yahoo investigation concluded her management team reacted too slowly to one breach discovered in 2014.

