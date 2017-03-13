Widespread Panic Announces 'Jacksonvi...

Widespread Panic Announces 'Jacksonville 1999' Multi-Track Live Archival Release

15 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Though Widespread Panic has mined their vault for many live archival releases over the past few years, the band hadn't issued a show from 1999 yet. That will change on March 31 when WSP puts out the 11th live release in the multi-track series: Jacksonville 1999 .

