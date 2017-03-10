What The Halting Of Data Security Rules Means For Broadband Companies
Broadband providers can now heave a sigh of relief that the FCC has heeded to their plea to halt data security rules adopted by the agency last year. These ruled were supposed to have taken effect March 2. The FCC last Wednesday granted a stay petition in part to the 2016 Privacy Order adopted by the commission on Oct. 26, 2016.
