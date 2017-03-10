What The Halting Of Data Security Rul...

What The Halting Of Data Security Rules Means For Broadband Companies

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Broadband providers can now heave a sigh of relief that the FCC has heeded to their plea to halt data security rules adopted by the agency last year. These ruled were supposed to have taken effect March 2. The FCC last Wednesday granted a stay petition in part to the 2016 Privacy Order adopted by the commission on Oct. 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC