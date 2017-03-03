Wall St Slightly up with Yellen Speec...

Wall St Slightly up with Yellen Speech in Focus

U.S. stocks were marginally up on Friday, as investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for clues on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the S&P 500 financial index leading the gainers.

