Verizon Says Its Fixed 5G Will Arrive in 2018, Mobile in 2020

13 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

A Verizon executive said Monday that the operator's home-brewed fixed 5G service will get up in running in 2018 but that he doesn't expect true mobile 5G to arrive until 2020. John Stratton, executive vice president and president of operations for Verizon Communications Inc. , talking at the Deutsche Bank 25th Annual Media & Telecom Conference in Florida, said that Verizon will deliver fixed 5G in 2018.

