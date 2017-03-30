Verizon Said to Plan Online TV Package for Summer Launch
Verizon Communications Inc. has been securing streaming rights from television network owners in preparation for the nationwide launch of a live online TV service, according to people familiar with the matter. The telecommunications giant plans to start selling a package with dozens of channels this summer, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
