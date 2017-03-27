Verizon and SES Trial Ultra HD Delivery

As part of the collaboration, Verizon will receive and test content from SES's pre-packaged Ultra HD platform, which combines a growing lineup of Ultra HD channels and reception equipment in a cost-effective service delivered over scalable satellite capacity. SES's managed Ultra HD platform is delivered over dedicated satellite bandwidth, which provides a much higher quality viewer experience compared to current Internet-delivered 4K offerings, which can be susceptible to bottlenecks, buffering and network congestion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.